BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares priced between $14 and $16
* Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 ST Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 9.24 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/PEDelB
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company