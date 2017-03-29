March 29 Stada management at press conference

* Cfo says expect very strong q1, helped by positive development in russia and germany

* CEO says chairman Oetker has never mentioned an ask price of 70 eur per share, management has not voiced a target price

* Stada ceo says have no reason to assume that business secrets went into wrong hands as a result of wire tapping

* Stada ceo says wire tapping occurred more than 9 month ago, no longer an issue