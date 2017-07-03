Worldpay, M&A in focus as European shares consolidate; Italy banks up
* Italy banks rally as EU clears Monte Paschi plan (Adds details, closing prices)
July 3 Stada
* Confirms that Bain Capital and Cinven are considering to apply for an exemption from one-year exclusion period for the submission of a renewed voluntary public takeover offer
* Stada is currently assessing whether the company would give its consent to the exemption from the exclusion period
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)