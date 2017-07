July 10 (Reuters) - STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG:

* SUPPORTS RENEWED IMPROVED TAKEOVER OFFER ANNOUNCED BY BAIN CAPITAL AND CINVEN‍​

* EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL PUBLISH A REASONED OPINION SOON AFTER THE PUBLICATION OF THE NEW OFFER DOCUMENTATION

* BAFIN APPROVED EXEMPTION FROM ONE-YEAR EXCLUSION PERIOD FOR SUBMISSION OF RENEWED TAKEOVER OFFER FOLLOWING CONSENT OF THE COMPANY‍​