GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady after Wall St tech rout, dollar holds gains
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
March 28 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Staffing 360 Solutions and its board of directors reject buy-out offer from Jackson Investment Group
* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc- "believe that offer significantly undervalues company and would not be in best interest of company" and its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 California legislators on Thursday tightened rules requiring Volkswagen AG to spend a portion of clean car infrastructure funds in disadvantaged communities, passing a bill as part of a budget package agreed with Governor Jerry Brown.
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)