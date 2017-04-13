UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 15
June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 13 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Revenue was $183.5 million for twelve months to December 31, 2016, up 27.1 percent
* Staffing 360 Solutions - for 12 months to Dec 31, 2016, net loss attributable to common stock decreased to $8.1 million versus net loss of $9.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch