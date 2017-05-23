BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
May 23 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc:
* Says it now has several M&A prospects that co is reviewing, one of which is at an advanced stage - SEC filing
* Says its M&A program has been re-invigorated Source text: (bit.ly/2rOr3Rk) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.