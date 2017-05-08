BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Sees Q1 revenue of $40.7 million
* Sees Q1 net loss attributable to common stock of $3.6 million compared to $2.6 million in Q1 2016
* Says it expects some softness in revenue to continue across the second quarter
* Staffing 360 Solutions says it has several new contracts that are expected to ramp up in mid-summer and to have an important impact on second half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs