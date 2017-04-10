GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 10 Stag Industrial Inc
* Stag Industrial - On April 7, co, operating partnership entered into separate equity distribution agreements - SEC Filing
* Stag Industrial - Separate equity distribution agreements relating to offer, sale of shares of common stock having aggregate offering price of up to $300 million
* Stag Industrial Inc - Will not initially receive any proceeds from sale of borrowed shares of common stock by a forward seller Source text: [bit.ly/2nwZcr6] Further company coverage:
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing