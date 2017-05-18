May 18 Stage Stores Inc

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted loss per share $0.95 to $1.55

* Stage Stores reports first quarter results and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.55

* Q1 loss per share $0.70

* Q1 sales fell 7.3 percent to $308.6 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 9.6 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.565 billion to $1.62 billion

* Capital expenditures in 2017, net of construction allowances from landlords, are expected to be $40 million, compared to $67 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: