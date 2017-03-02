March 2 Stage Stores Inc

* Stage stores reports fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 loss per share $0.25

* Q4 sales $454.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stage stores inc - for q4, comparable sales decreased 8.5%,

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.33 billion to $1.385 billion

* Stage stores inc - "as we look ahead to 2017, we expect external headwinds and customer behavior changes to persist"

* Stage stores inc - expects 2017 sales to be in a range of $1,330 million to $1,385 million, assuming comparable sales in a range of -4% to -8%

* Stage stores inc - 2017 loss per diluted share is expected to be between $0.95 and $1.55

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.85, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S