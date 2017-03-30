March 30 Stage Stores Inc
* Stage Stores to acquire selected assets of Gordmans
* expect Gordmans business will be accretive to earnings
* intends to fund transaction and related investments from
existing cash and availability under its credit facility
* Stage subsidiary will, subject to exceptions in purchase
agreement, acquire a minimum of 50 Gordmans Store leases
* acquisition expands Stage's portfolio with "addition of
complementary concept and customer demographics in new midwest
markets"
* "plan to maintain Gordmans brand and look forward to
welcoming a significant number of Gordmans employees to our
company"
* substantially all of remaining assets at Gordmans'
remaining 48 stores, other facilities expected to be liquidated
by Tiger Capital and Great American
* Barclays acted as exclusive financial advisor to Stage
Stores
* unit prevailed in its bid to acquire select assets of
Gordmans Stores, Inc. through a bankruptcy auction
* unit to have rights to assume leases for additional 7
Gordman Stores; to buy all of Gordmans' inventory, other assets
at 57 store locations
* Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and McAfee & Taft, P.C. served
as legal counsel to Stage Stores
