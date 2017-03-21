March 21 Staidson Beijing Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 60.4 million yuan to 71.4 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 54.9 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is steady rise in sales of main products

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9RStBZ

