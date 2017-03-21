BRIEF-MediRatt gets new international investment
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
March 21 Staidson Beijing Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 60.4 million yuan to 71.4 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 54.9 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is steady rise in sales of main products
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.