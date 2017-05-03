UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Stamps.Com Inc:
* Stamps.Com reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.83
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.82
* Q1 revenue $105 million versus I/B/E/S view $94.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $7.00 to $8.00
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share about $4.78 to $5.69
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $405 million to $430 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.49, revenue view $417.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for 2017, expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately $205 million to $225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources