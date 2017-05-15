BRIEF-Jinyuan Cement's deputy general manager plans to cut stake in the company
* Says deputy general manager plans to unload up to 1.5 percent stake in the company within six months
May 15 Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc:
* Says election of Basil Omiyi as chairman of board with effect from May 15, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals
* Omiyi succeeds Atedo Peterside Con as chairman of board following Peterside's resignation as chairman on March 31 Source: bit.ly/2qJq3kS Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says deputy general manager plans to unload up to 1.5 percent stake in the company within six months
* refer to announcement issued by McMillan shakespeare regarding a potential class action being prepared by a sydney law firm.
June 19 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd