Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stocks up
COLOMBO, June 16 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly weaker on Friday as dollar demand from importers weighed on the local currency, dealers said.
Feb 24 Standard Chartered executive says:
* completely focused on generating top line growth
* have decided to progressively wind down private equity business
* not entertaining interest from "third party" for indonesian joint venture Permata Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)
COLOMBO, June 16 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly weaker on Friday as dollar demand from importers weighed on the local currency, dealers said.
* Says its unit signed a cooperation agreement with Xinluo District, Longyan Shi city people's government, to construct international resort
* As at 3.00 p.m. on 15 June, Marlin Bidco has received valid acceptances in respect of approximately 7.75 per cent of issued ordinary share capital of Shawbrook