BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding acquires 7.11 pct stake in Careem
* Acquires 7.11 percent stake in Careem for $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Standard Alliance Insurance Plc
* May be unable to submit its management account for period ended March 31 to nse within timeframe required by regulatory agency
* Audited financial statement for the year ended 31 December, 2016 is still under review by the national insurance commission
* Optimistic to submit the management accounts to the exchange on or before 20 May, 2017 Source text ID: (bit.ly/2oDE5m7) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of a Tokyo-based property, for 7.5 billion yen, on Aug. 22
* Company is exploring a further capital raise in order to increase size of company