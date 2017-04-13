April 13 Standard Alliance Insurance Plc

* May be unable to submit its management account for period ended March 31 to nse within timeframe required by regulatory agency

* Audited financial statement for the year ended 31 December, 2016 is still under review by the national insurance commission

* Optimistic to submit the management accounts to the exchange on or before 20 May, 2017 Source text ID: (bit.ly/2oDE5m7) Further company coverage: