Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
April 25 Standard Bank
* Financial information provided to ICBC And update on the group’s operational performance
* In three months ended March 31, group’s banking operations performance saw benign credit performance and well managed costs, resulting in low double-digit earnings growth
* Qtrly earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders grew 16 pct period-on-period
* Impairment charges declined year-on-year
* Qtrly non-interest revenue declined year-on-year off a high base in 1Q16
* Group's common equity tier 1 capital ratio remained in excess of our internal target range of 11 pct-12.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------