March 22 Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd :

* Says profit before tax of 13.3 billion shillings for year ended 2016

* Board resolved to recommend payment of final dividend for the year of kshs 14.00 for every ordinary share of kshs 5.00

* Attributed 45 percent year-on-year growth to increased income coupled with lower loan impairments Source : j.mp/2nBxKYu Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)