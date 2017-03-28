March 28 Standard Chartered PLC

* Principal Finance Real Estate has led a real estate investment, together with GS Retail to acquire a 5,853 sqm site located in Insadong, Seoul

* $43.5 mln site is being acquired from Samsung Fire & Marine, who will continue to participate in the project as a finance provider

* site is slated for development into a mixed-use, integrated retail and hotel complex

* construction of the project is scheduled to commence in May 2017

* GS Retail is serving as the project's development manager and will continue to manage the retail component of the project upon completion