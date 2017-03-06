AIRSHOW-Rolls-Royce sees demand for mid-market jet
PARIS, June 16 Engine maker Rolls-Royce believes there is a market for a middle of the market jet, although it is not yet clear how Boeing will meet that demand, an executive said on Friday.
March 6 Standard Life
* Ceo keith skeoch tells analysts' call standard life still needs insurance business, no short-term plan to sell annuities back book
* Ceo keith skeoch - says may change plans on annuities back book if interest rates rise Further company coverage:
June 16 Private equity groups trying to take control of British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said 46.6 percent of shares in the lender now counted towards the 50 percent threshold needed by a deadline on Monday for the deal to go through.
* CEO says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend"