Feb 24 Standard Life Plc

* Total dividend up 8 percent to 19.82 penceper share

* Final dividend 13.35 penceper share

* Assets under administration (£bn) 357.1 307.4 16%

* Operating profit before tax (£m) 1 723 665 9%

* Profit for year attributable to equity holders of standard life plc (£m) 368 276 33%

* Full year dividend per share (p) 19.82 18.36 8.0%

* Increased assets under administration by 16% to £357.1bn with modest net outflows of £2.6bn, representing less than 1% of opening assets

* Institutional net inflows of £1.1bn and wholesale net outflows of £1.7bn in most challenging market for uk mutual fund industry for over 20 years

* Resilient gross inflows of £27.7bn (2015: £30.5bn 6 ) with lower demand for gars partly offset by a 30% 6 increase in gross inflows to £17.5bn

* Fee based revenue up 5% to £1,651m (95% of total income) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: