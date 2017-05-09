May 9 Standard Life Plc:
* Names Simon Troughton, Julie Chakraverty, Gerhard Fusenig,
Richard Mully, Jutta Af Rosenborg and Akira Suzuki as
non-executive directors
* Names Martin Gilbert And Bill Rattray as executive
directors of board
* Names Rod Paris, chief investment officer, Standard Life
Investments, as an executive director of board
* All of these appointments are conditional upon, and will
take effect from, completion of proposed merger.
* Post the merger, Gerry Grimstone would be chairman
