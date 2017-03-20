BRIEF-Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10
* Says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Standard Life Plc:
* Proposed all-share merger:Post-Merger Co-CEO Roles
* Post-Merger approach to organisational design and allocation of responsibilities between co-chief executives is being communicated
* As co-ceos, Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert will share responsibility for core aspects of role such as executive committee
* Keith Skeoch will have individual accountability for day to day running of fabric of combined business
* Martin Gilbert will have individual accountability for external matters including responsibility for international activities
* Keith and Martin will have joint accountability for communications and post-merger integration programme.
* Both companies expect to make further announcements regarding composition of proposed executive management teams in due course
* All relevant appointments are subject to regulatory approval. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
BERLIN, June 15 Germany continued its push against European Central Bank policy on Thursday, when a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives asserted the ECB has damaged the European project with its bond buying programme and could only regain trust by scaling back its ultra-loose monetary policy.