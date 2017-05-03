May 3 Standard Motor Products Inc
* Standard Motor Products Inc announces first quarter 2017
results and a quarterly dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $282.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $266.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Will be relocating balance of Grapevine, Texas, operation
to Reynosa, Mexico
* Standard motor products-previously announced relocation of
electronics plant in Orlando, Florida, to facility in
independence, Kansas, to be complete by mid-2018
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.19per share
