May 3 Standard Motor Products Inc

* Standard Motor Products Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and a quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $282.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $266.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Will be relocating balance of Grapevine, Texas, operation to Reynosa, Mexico

* Standard motor products-previously announced relocation of electronics plant in Orlando, Florida, to facility in independence, Kansas, to be complete by mid-2018

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.19per share