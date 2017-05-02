May 2 Standex International Corp-

* Standex reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.98 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $184.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Standex International Corp - "we expect higher year-over-year refrigeration sales in q4"

* Standex International says closed quarter with net debt of $127.4 million, compared with a net cash position of $7.4 million a year ago

* Standex International Corp - "in hydraulics, end market conditions are fundamentally solid and we anticipate a near-term pick up" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: