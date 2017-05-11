May 11 Stantec Inc
* Stantec reports good Q1 17 operating results and innovyze
sale impact on earnings
* Q1 loss per share c$0.51
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue rose 69 percent to c$1,276.3 million
* Stantec inc - because of timing of innovyze sale deferred
tax charge impacted Q1 net income by $90.4 million; charge will
be reversed in Q2 17
* Stantec Inc - estimated impact of innovyze sale on Q2 pro
forma EPS - diluted of c$0.29
* Stantec Inc - estimated impact of innovyze sale on Q2 pro
forma gross proceeds of c$359 million
* Q1 revenue view c$860.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: