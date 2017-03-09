March 9 Staples Inc:
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing
operations $0.25
* Total company sales for Q4 of 2016 were $4.6 billion, a
decrease of three percent compared to Q4 of 2015
* Q4 2016 results from continuing operations include pre-tax
charges of $791 million
* Total company comparable sales for Q4 of 2016 declined one
percent compared to Q4 of 2015
* For Q1 of 2017, company expects to achieve fully diluted
non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in range
of $0.15 to $0.18
* Company plans to close approximately 70 stores in North
America in 2017
* For full year 2017, company expects to generate at least
$500 million of free cash flow
* North American delivery sales for Q4 of 2016 were $2.6
billion, a decline of one percent compared to Q4 of 2015
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.94 from continuing operations
* North American retail sales for Q4 of 2016 were $1.6
billion, a decrease of eight percent compared to Q4 of 2015
