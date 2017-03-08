March 8 Star Bulk Carriers Corp:

* Star Bulk announces the acquisition of two modern Kamsarmax vessels and the delivery of one Newcastlemax vessel

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp - entered definitive deals to acquire two modern Kamsarmax drybulk carriers for total consideration of about us$30.3 million

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp - is currently in advanced discussions with financial institution to secure financing for up to 50% of acquisition costs of vessels

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp - vessels are expected to be delivered to star bulk between march and may 2017