March 8 Star Bulk Carriers Corp:
* Star Bulk announces the acquisition of two modern
Kamsarmax vessels and the delivery of one Newcastlemax vessel
* Star Bulk Carriers Corp - entered definitive deals to
acquire two modern Kamsarmax drybulk carriers for total
consideration of about us$30.3 million
* Star Bulk Carriers Corp - deal for us$30.3 million
* Star Bulk Carriers Corp - is currently in advanced
discussions with financial institution to secure financing for
up to 50% of acquisition costs of vessels
* Star Bulk Carriers Corp - vessels are expected to be
delivered to star bulk between march and may 2017
