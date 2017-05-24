BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
May 24 Star Bulk Carriers Corp
* Star bulk carriers corp. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.21
* Star bulk carriers corp - for q1 of 2017, total net voyage revenues were $49.9 million, compared to $26.7 million for q1 of 2016
* Q1 revenue view $52.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.