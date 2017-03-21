March 21 Star Fitness SA:

* Its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders resolves to increase its capital by 2.5 million zlotys ($633,152) via issue of series M,N,O shares

* 10.3 million series M shares to be offered at issue price 0.1 zloty per share

* 7.0 million series N shares to be offered at issue price 0.14 zloty per share

* 8.0 million series O shares to be offered at issue price 0.7 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9485 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)