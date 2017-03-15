March 15 Staramba SE:

* Resolves capital increase above 3,000,000 euros and issue of a convertible bond of 5,000,000 euros

* Convertible bond is divided into 5,000 bearer bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros each. Annual interest rate is 6%.

* To increase share capital from currently 2,112,000 euros ($2.25 million) by 150,000 euros to 2,262,000 euros by issuing 150,000 new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)