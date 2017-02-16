UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Starbreeze AB:
* Q4 net revenue amounted to 99.4 million Swedish crowns ($11.17 million) versus 48.9 million crowns a year earlier
* Q4 EBITDA amounted to 38.8 million crowns versus 15.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net income for period amounted to 30.2 million crowns versus 15.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9019 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources