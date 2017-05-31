US STOCKS-Wall St opens little changed as oil edges up
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
May 31 Starcore International Mines Ltd :
* Starcore announces 4th quarter production results
* During Q4 at San Martin, a total of 65,789 tonnes were milled, resulting in production of 3,365 gold equivalent ounces
* Carbonaceous ore continues to experience mineralogical issues, Co has not started processing ore utilizing CIL/ADR circuit
* CIL/ADR circuit is "working well" and is continuing to process granulated carbon from third party producers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
FRANKFURT, June 22 U.S. House Democrats rejected an assertion by Deutsche Bank that privacy laws prevent it from sharing information about President Donald Trump's finances, as they investigate possible collusion between his campaign team and Russia.
* Past two years sees scandals, surge in short-seller attacks