May 31 Starcore International Mines Ltd :

* Starcore announces 4th quarter production results

* During Q4 at San Martin, a total of 65,789 tonnes were milled, resulting in production of 3,365 gold equivalent ounces

* Carbonaceous ore continues to experience mineralogical issues, Co has not started processing ore utilizing CIL/ADR circuit

* CIL/ADR circuit is "working well" and is continuing to process granulated carbon from third party producers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: