April 25 StarDSL AG

* Decides on capital increse by up to 10 percent

* Share capital to be increased from 1,258,653.00 euros ($1.37 million) by up to 125,865.00 euros to up to 1,384,518.00 euros by issuing up to 125,865 new shares

* Gross issuance proceeds of this capital increase are planned to be of up to 125.865,00 euros