BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 25 StarDSL AG
* Decides on capital increse by up to 10 percent
* Share capital to be increased from 1,258,653.00 euros ($1.37 million) by up to 125,865.00 euros to up to 1,384,518.00 euros by issuing up to 125,865 new shares
* Gross issuance proceeds of this capital increase are planned to be of up to 125.865,00 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment