BRIEF-Connected IO requests trading halt
Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project
May 3 Stardsl Ag
* FY revenue of about 1.6 million euros ($1.75 million) versus 1.2 million euros year ago
FY net profit of about 117,000 euros versus loss 373,000 euros year ago ($1 = 0.9168 euros)
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
Seeks trading halt pending announcement in connection with a potential acquisition