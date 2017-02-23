BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
Feb 23 Starflex Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 80 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 508.7 million won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kh7CUl
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of co of approximately HK$5 million for year ended 31 March, 2017