BRIEF-Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 28
June 22Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :
June 16 Starhub Ltd
* Starhub Ltd Announces Issue Of S$200 mln 3.95% Subordinated Perpetual Securities
* it is expected that listing of perpetual securities on sgx-st will take place on 19 June 2017
* INTUITIVE AERIAL HAS RECEIVED A FIRST ORDER FOR THE COMPANY'S NEW NEWTON C FROM JAPANESE COMPANY SANWA
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.