March 30 Starlake Bioscience Co Inc Zhaoqing Guangdong

* Says it returns to net profit of 24.3 million yuan ($3.53 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 422.4 million yuan year ago

* Says it applies to Shanghai stock exchange to relist its bonds

* Says it applies to Shanghai stock exchange to cancel delisting risk warning

