April 10 Starlake Bioscience Co Inc Zhaoqing Guangdong

* Says it withdraws delisting risk warning from April 12 after it has returned to net profit in 2016

* Says share trade to halt on April 11, then will resume on April 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nxwrdN; bit.ly/2ohZSiX

