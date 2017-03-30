BRIEF-Lupin launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S.
* Says launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S. Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tpruCi) Further company coverage:
March 30 Starpharma Holdings Ltd
* Vivagel BV phase 3 trials for prevention of BV completed
* Starpharma expects topline results of trials to be available in Q2 of 2017
* Has been granted a special protocol agreement by FDA which provides company with binding FDA agreement on trial design including primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S. Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tpruCi) Further company coverage:
* TO PURCHASE UP TO 2.25 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY BY MEANS OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER AGAINST CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 1.52 PER NO-PAR VALUE SHARE FOR MAX TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Al Maidan Clinic For Oral Health Services Comoany: