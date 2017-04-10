April 10Starway Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 514.2 percent to 575.6 percent, or to be 50 million yuan to 55 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (8.1 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6jjnFH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)