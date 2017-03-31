Hong Kong stocks end at 3-week low as rates rise
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
March 30 Starwood Capital Group:
* Starwood Capital Group confirms sale of its stake in Tri Pointe Group
* Starwood Capital - Barry Sternlicht and Christopher Graham - have resigned from their positions on Tri Pointe board
* Starwood Capital Group - Decision to exit its stake was due to its ongoing disappointment in performance of company over past several years
* Starwood Capital- Decision to exit stake was due to lack of confidence in strategic direction of company
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
* Says board approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of INR 750 million