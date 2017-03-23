BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust
March 23 Starwood Property Trust Inc
* Starwood Property Trust announces public offering of convertible notes
* Starwood Property Trust Inc- Offering $200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2023
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - Intends to use net proceeds to repurchase from time to time, outstanding 4.55% convertible senior notes due 2018 of co
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited