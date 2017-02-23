BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
Feb 23 Starwood Property Trust Inc:
* Starwood Property Trust reports results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Starwood Property Trust- will generate core earnings in excess of dividend,expects to maintain a $1.92 per share distribution for full year 2017
* Starwood Property Trust Inc says declares dividend of $0.48 per share for q1 of 2017
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - qtrly revenue $184.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
