* ISS recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for the redemption
May 9 Starwood Property Trust Inc:
* Starwood Property Trust reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.39
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - qtrly core earnings (a non-gaap financial measure) $0.51 per diluted share
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - board of directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for quarter ending June 30, 2017
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - qtrly total revenue $198.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 19 Talks over boosting Illinois' lagging payments to Medicaid providers amid the state's budget impasse will continue past a Tuesday deadline initially set by a federal judge, an attorney said on Monday.
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's finance minister said on Monday he had discussed with his provincial counterparts whether more actions are needed to ensure the stability of the country's housing market, and said that Home Capital appeared to be working through its challenges.