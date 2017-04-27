April 27 State Bank Financial Corp

* State bank financial corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* State bank financial - interest income on loans, excluding accretion income on loans, improved to $34.1 million in q1 of 2017

* Tangible book value per share was $13.66 at end of q1 of 2017.

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S