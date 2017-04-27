BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8
April 27 State Bank Financial Corp
* State bank financial corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* State bank financial - interest income on loans, excluding accretion income on loans, improved to $34.1 million in q1 of 2017
* Tangible book value per share was $13.66 at end of q1 of 2017.
Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.