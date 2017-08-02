FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-State Bank of India chairman says RBI decision to cut repo rate will perk up market sentiments
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
Science
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 12:35 PM / in a day

BRIEF-State Bank of India chairman says RBI decision to cut repo rate will perk up market sentiments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Chairman says " RBI decision to cut repo rate was a welcome move and will perk up market sentiments"

* Chairman says hopeful that repo rate cut measure should enable a gradual recovery in credit cycle with a revival of demand Source text - ("The RBI decision to cut repo rate was a welcome move and will perk up market sentiments. The policy commentary was nuanced and balanced indicating upside risks to inflation have waned, whereas growth impulses in industry and services are weakening. We are hopeful that this measure should enable a gradual recovery in credit cycle with a revival of demand.") Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.