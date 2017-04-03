UPDATE 2-UBS and Credit Suisse need credible insolvency plans -SNB
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)
April 3 State Bank Of India
* Says concluded tap issue of $100 million of existing $500 million floating rate senior unsecured notes Source text: bit.ly/2osFxZ1 Further company coverage:
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)
* Says it plans to invest 232.3 million yuan ($34.15 million)in Shanghai Research Institute of Building Sciences Group
Washington, June 15 Republican senators trying to repeal Obamacare are forming consensus to keep some of the U.S. healthcare law's taxes they long criticized, in hopes of delaying more drastic funding cuts, particularly to the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled.