BRIEF-Qingdao Holdings International posts FY profit attributable HK$5.967 mln
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million
June 9 State Bank Of India chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya says:
* 26 percent of QIP taken by foreign institutional investors
* Post issue CRAR will be 13.64 percent
* LIC bought 38 percent of shares issued at QIP
* Will not ask government for funds at this point, will see how growth picks up
* Have estimated 10-12 percent loan growth in 2017/18, 14 percent in 2018/19
* Will not do another share sale in bank in the next one year for sure
* Have not withdrawn any unutilised credit limit to telcos
* Telecom sector exposure is less than 1 percent of loan book Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million
June 22 Payment processor Worldpay Group Plc expects to operate in the European Union through its Dutch business after Britain leaves the bloc, a company spokesman said on Thursday. "We expect to retain access to the single market by way of our Dutch business, which is regulated and fully licensed," Worldpay told Reuters in emailed comments.
* Announces petition against CNT Group Limited and Prime Surplus Limited